Open Menu

Scientists Sound AI Alarm After Winning Physics Nobel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Scientists sound AI alarm after winning physics Nobel

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton and American John Hopfield won the Nobel physics prize on Tuesday for their pioneering work on the foundations of artificial intelligence, with both sounding the alarm over the technology they helped bring to life.

The pair's research on neural networks in the 1980s paved the way for today's deep-learning systems that promise to revolutionise society but have also raised apocalyptic fears.

"In the same circumstances, I would do the same again, but I am worried that the overall consequence of this might be systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control," Hinton, 76, told reporters after the announcement.

Hinton, known as "the Godfather of AI", raised eyebrows in 2023 when he quit his job at Google to warn of the "profound risks to society and humanity" of the technology.

In March last year, when asked whether AI could wipe out humanity, Hinton replied: "It's not inconceivable."

The pair were honoured "for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks", the jury said.

Ellen Moons, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, told a press conference that these tools have become part of our daily lives, including in facial recognition and language translation.

While lauding the potential of AI, Moons noted that "its rapid development has also raised concerns about our future collectively".

"Humans carry the responsibility for using this new technology in a safe and ethical way," she said.

Hopfield, a professor emeritus at Princeton, was spotlighted for having created the "Hopfield network", also known as associative memory, which can be used to "store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data".

The physicist joined Hinton in calling for a deeper understanding of modern AI systems to prevent them spiralling out of control, calling recent advances in the technology "very unnerving".

"You don't know that the collective properties you began with are actually the collective properties with all the interactions present, and you don't therefore know whether some spontaneous but unwanted thing is lying hidden in the works," the physicist told a gathering at his university via video link.

Related Topics

Google Technology Job Hinton Same March All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

12 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

12 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

12 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

12 hours ago
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

12 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

13 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

13 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

13 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

13 hours ago
 New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

13 hours ago

More Stories From World