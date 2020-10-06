MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Scientists are experiencing trouble with accessing the polluted sea area off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula due to an ongoing storm, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, storms make it impossible to use boats for the examination of the marine reserve in order to detect animals and contaminated areas on the water surface. Forces of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve were mobilized to conduct additional unmounted inspection," the ministry said.

Storms are a regular occurrence off Russia's Pacific coast this time of year.

"Judging by the weather forecast, the next maritime inspection will not take place until Saturday. The reserve staff are constantly patrolling the maritime area. The monitoring of the coastal waters and the coastline will be reinforced after the storm," the press release read.

Experts were commissioned to Kamchatka after local authorities sounded alarm about a suspected water pollution incident.

In mid-September, local surfers reported signs of poisoning after coming into contact with the water at the Khalaktyrsky beach. Additionally, footage of numerous dead marine animals were circulated on the internet, including by local authorities.

An inquiry by the Kamchatka Ministry of Environment found an excess of oil and acidic compounds in the water. Russia's Federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, in turn, has not found any poisonous chemicals in the samples, but confirmed excess of phosphates and iron, as reported by Russian Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin. Findings of an expanded analysis of water samples in Moscow are expected to be released on Thursday.