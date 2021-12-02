Scientists Suggest Mechanism Behind AstraZeneca Vaccine-Induced Blood Clotting

A team of UK and US scientists, some of them linked to AstraZeneca, say they may have found out how the pharma giant's COVID-19 vaccine can in very rare cases cause potentially deadly blood clots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A team of UK and US scientists, some of them linked to AstraZeneca, say they may have found out how the pharma giant's COVID-19 vaccine can in very rare cases cause potentially deadly blood clots.

The UK government said in September there were 73 post-shot fatalities recorded in the country. Tens of millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses were administered across the UK from January to August.

A research published in the Science Advances journal revealed that a blood protein attracted to the adenovirus carrier of the coronavirus genetic material would sometimes start a chain reaction, leading to a condition known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

The scientists found that the chimpanzee adenovirus used to shuttle viral material to a cell to train the immune system against COVID-19 has a negative surface potential which attracts the electropositive platelet factor four (PF4) protein like a magnet.

When small quantities of the adenovirus leak into the bloodstream during the intramuscular COVID-19 injection there is a risk of them forming a complex with PF4 that the immune system confuses for a virus and attacks using special antibodies, which leads to clumps.

The scientists said their future work would focus on clarifying whether the adenovirus/PF4 complex was inherently thrombogenic. The study suggests that mechanisms could be developed by which safer viral carriers could be engineered.