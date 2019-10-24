UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists To Release 50 Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Until November 1 - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:02 PM

Scientists to Release 50 Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Until November 1 - NGO

Scientists have decided to release the last 50 beluga whales from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East to the Sea of Japan until November 1, head of Sakhalin Environment Watch Dmitry Lisitsyn told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Scientists have decided to release the last 50 beluga whales from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East to the Sea of Japan until November 1, head of Sakhalin Environment Watch Dmitry Lisitsyn told Sputnik.

Lisitsyn said that a meeting of a working group on the release of the sea animals took place in Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution earlier on Thursday.

"The deputy director at the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography [VNIRO] and the secretary of the consilium, Vyacheslav Bizikov, said that the Russian government has rigidly set a task to release all 50 beluga whales still remaining in the whale jail before November 1, 2019. To achieve this goal VNIRO can use two research vessels � 'Zodiac' and 'Professor Kaganovsky,' which will take on board 14 and 36 beluga whales respectively," Lisitsyn said.

Lisitsyn noted that the animals will be released into the Sea of Japan in the south of the Primorsky Territory, near the Lazovsky Reserve, and not into the Sea of Okhotsk, due to difficult weather conditions.

Russia has been in the spotlight over its treatment of marine mammals following a 2018 report by the Greenpeace environmental protection group, which claimed that over 100 endangered orca and beluga whales were being kept in deplorable conditions in a so-called whale jail.

After a probe was launched into the claims, a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. As a result, the responsible companies were fined $2.4 million Dollars and the animals were ordered to be immediately released.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Jail Okhotsk Japan November 2018 2019 All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Kalabagh Asean beats Asean BN in Islamabad Open Po ..

14 seconds ago

Function held in connection with World Polio Day

16 seconds ago

Govt not mulling any deal with Zardari, Nawaz: Min ..

18 seconds ago

Pak services volleyball team in SF of World Milita ..

21 seconds ago

UK Detectives Given Extra 24 Hours to Question Tru ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister holds meeting to review law, order ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.