Scientists Unlock Secret Of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With The Pearl Earring" is one of the world's most popular paintings -- and now scientists believe they know why, by measuring how the brain reacts when the work is viewed
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Johannes Vermeer's "Girl With The Pearl Earring" is one of the world's most popular paintings -- and now scientists believe they know why, by measuring how the brain reacts when the work is viewed.
The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, which houses the 17th century masterpiece, commissioned neuroscientists to measure brain output when viewing the portrait and other well-known works.
They discovered that the viewer is held captive by a special neurological phenomenon they called "Sustained Attentional Loop", which they believe is unique to the "Girl With The Pearl Earring".
The viewer's eye is automatically drawn first to the girl's own eye, then down to her mouth, then across to the pearl, then back to the eye -- and so it continues.
This makes you look at the painting longer than others, explained Martin de Munnik, from research company Neurensics that carried out the study.
"You have to pay attention whether you want to or not. You have to love her whether you want to or not," he said.
By measuring brainwaves, the scientists also discovered the precuneus, the part of the brain governing consciousness and personal identity, was the most stimulated.
"It was predictable that the Girl was special. But the 'why' was also a surprise to us," said De Munnik.
He said it was the first known study to use EEG and MRI brain scanning machines to measure the neurological response to artwork.
"The longer you look at somebody, the more beautiful or more attractive somebody becomes," he noted, which also explains the popularity of the Dutch master's subject.
"Why are you familiar with this painting and not with the other paintings? Because of this special thing she has."
- 'The brain doesn't lie' -
The scientists also compared the neurological response when looking at the genuine painting in the museum versus being confronted with a reproduction.
They found the emotional reaction experienced by the viewer was ten times stronger for an original than a poster.
To carry out the tests, scientists attached an eye tracker and cap to track brainwaves on 10 subjects that were shown the real paintings but also reproductions.
It shows the importance of seeing original art, said Mauritshuis Director Martine Gosselink.
"It's so important to engage with art, whether it's photography, or dance, or old masters from the 17th century," the director, 55, told AFP in an interview.
"It is important, and it really helps to develop your brain... The brain doesn't lie," she added.
Vermeer often drew the focus onto one spot in his works, with the surrounding details more blurred, she explained.
However, the "Girl With The Pearl Earring" has three such focal points -- the eye, mouth, and pearl -- and Gosselink said this set the work apart from other Vermeer paintings.
"Here we see somebody really looking at you, whereas all other paintings by Vermeer, you see someone writing or doing some needlework, or a person busy doing something," she said.
"But that's the big difference with this girl. She's watching you."
De Munnik, 65, said it would be interesting to carry out similar studies on other famous paintings, such as Da Vinci's Mona Lisa for example.
Mauritshaus director Gosselink alluded to a friendly rivalry between the two great works.
"People sometimes call (The Girl With The Pearl Earring) the Mona Lisa of the North, but I think times are changing, so maybe the Mona Lisa is the Girl of the South," she joked.
Recent Stories
International Day of Non-Violence observed
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion
'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: ..
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Com ..
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affai ..
Pakistan reports two new polio cases
150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
More Stories From World
-
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion46 seconds ago
-
'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says2 minutes ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals30 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership2 hours ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar1 hour ago
-
British jets 'played their part' in defending Israel: UK1 hour ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches1 hour ago
-
Greenland extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson1 hour ago
-
Taiwan shuts down as Typhoon Krathon approaches4 hours ago
-
Israel army announced first death of soldier in Lebanon combat6 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum6 hours ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open6 hours ago