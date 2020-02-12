UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Working To Identify Intermediate Host Of Coronavirus Between Bats, People - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Scientists Working to Identify Intermediate Host of Coronavirus Between Bats, People - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Coronavirus is unlikely to have been transmitted directly from bats to a person, so scientists are looking for an intermediate host to determine the nature of the outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, said on Tuesday.

Dr. Sylvie Briand spoke at a press conference on the sidelines of the WHO research and innovation forum on the novel coronavirus, which has now been officially labeled COVID-19.

"The first genetic sequence that was put on the web and publicly available to scientists ... identified that this virus is very similar to coronavirus that can be found in bats. But when they did some sampling in the Wuhan seafood market, they did not find so many bats. So, it is very likely that there is an intermediate host that has been contaminated. They have done a lot of samples and [tested] various animal species, but they have not found yet which intermediate host could have been the amplifier at least in Wuhan city," she said.

Briand said that the studies were still ongoing to understand what was happening in the animal world before humans were contaminated.

"We hope that this meeting on research will provide us with a little bit more information on this aspect of the outbreak that is still not very clear and requires more research," Briand stated.

Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan, in turn, said that identifying the source would prevent similar outbreaks in the future.

"Even if we were successful in this attempt to confine and contain the virus, if we do not know the source we are equally vulnerable in future to a similar outbreak. Understanding this source is a very important next step in the strategy," Ryan said at the press conference.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to over 20 countries. In an update to the public on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had topped 42,000, and the death toll now exceeded 1,000.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan December Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

49 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

50 minutes ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

1 hour ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

50 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

50 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.