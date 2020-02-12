Scientists Working to Identify Intermediate Host of Coronavirus Between Bats, People - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Coronavirus is unlikely to have been transmitted directly from bats to a person, so scientists are looking for an intermediate host to determine the nature of the outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, said on Tuesday.

Dr. Sylvie Briand spoke at a press conference on the sidelines of the WHO research and innovation forum on the novel coronavirus, which has now been officially labeled COVID-19.

"The first genetic sequence that was put on the web and publicly available to scientists ... identified that this virus is very similar to coronavirus that can be found in bats. But when they did some sampling in the Wuhan seafood market, they did not find so many bats. So, it is very likely that there is an intermediate host that has been contaminated. They have done a lot of samples and [tested] various animal species, but they have not found yet which intermediate host could have been the amplifier at least in Wuhan city," she said.

Briand said that the studies were still ongoing to understand what was happening in the animal world before humans were contaminated.

"We hope that this meeting on research will provide us with a little bit more information on this aspect of the outbreak that is still not very clear and requires more research," Briand stated.

Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan, in turn, said that identifying the source would prevent similar outbreaks in the future.

"Even if we were successful in this attempt to confine and contain the virus, if we do not know the source we are equally vulnerable in future to a similar outbreak. Understanding this source is a very important next step in the strategy," Ryan said at the press conference.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to over 20 countries. In an update to the public on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had topped 42,000, and the death toll now exceeded 1,000.