SCO Adopts Moscow Declaration, Set of Documents on Cooperation as Result of Nov 10 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) adopted the Moscow declaration and a package of documents on various areas of cooperation as a result of the Tuesday's summit of the Council of SCO Heads of State, Russian President Vladimir said.

"A significant package of documents has been prepared for our summit," Putin said.

"The main results are included in the Moscow declaration ... It sums up the results of the Russian presidency in the SCO. We have also prepared nine decisions of the council of the heads of states, among them the plan of action for 2021-2025, a plan on fighting the [coronavirus] epidemics.

Moreover, we are going to adopt six statements, among which the one devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, on the joint efforts against the coronavirus infection, and on the cooperation in the area of digital economy," Putin said.

None of the participants of the summit had objections, which means that the package of documents was adopted.