SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to discuss peace, reconciliation process in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and exchange views with other member states and his Afghan counterpart on promoting regional security and stability, advancing the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, and deepening cooperation between the SCO and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

As agreed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the foreign ministers' meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group will be held in conjunction with the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, he said during his regular briefing held here.

Wang Yi and other SCO member states' foreign ministers will exchange views with the foreign minister of Afghanistan on promoting regional security and stability, advancing the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, and deepening SCO cooperation with the Afghan side.

The SCO member states' foreign ministers will release a joint statement elaborating on their unified position on the Afghan issue.

Against the backdrop of the withdrawal of United States and NATO forces and the complicated evolution of the situation in Afghanistan, this meeting is of important significance for properly dealing with the changing situation in post-withdrawal Afghanistan, jointly advancing the peace and reconciliation process, strengthening efforts to fight the three evil forces, namely, terrorist, separatist and extremist forces, and effectively maintaining regional security and stability, he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side stands ready to work with all parties to give full play to the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and contribute more SCO strength to Afghanistan's efforts to maintain stability, end chaos, realize peace and advance reconstruction.

He informed that Wang Yi will attend the SCO foreign ministers' meeting and exchange views with fellow SCO member states' foreign ministers on major international and regional issues and SCO cooperation in various fields under the current circumstances to make political preparations for a SCO summit this year.

Wang Wenbin said, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the SCO. During the past two decades, the SCO has upheld the Shanghai Spirit and blazed a successful trail of cooperation and development that is in keeping with regional realities and the needs of all parties.

It has become a major constructive force for regional security, stability, development and prosperity. Its progress also represents valuable practical exploration in the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Amid the overlapping impact of major changes and a global pandemic unseen in a century, the SCO, as a new type of international organization championing an up-to-date vision, needs to play a bigger role in realizing lasting peace and security in the region, boosting economic recovery in various countries and defending international fairness and justice.

He said China stands ready to work with all parties to build on the opportune momentum of the SCO's 20th anniversary to deepen solidarity and mutual trust between member states, converge consensus for cooperation, comprehensively advance SCO cooperation in various sectors, and inject strong impetus into regional countries' development and rejuvenation.

Led by China and Russia and created in 2001, the SCO also includes India, Pakistan and four other former Soviet republics: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. It has four observer states - Afghanistan, Mongolia, Belarus and Iran - and six dialogue partners. Six of Afghanistan's neighbors are members of SCO.