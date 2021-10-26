UrduPoint.com

SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recognition Of Taliban Government - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recognition of Taliban Government - Source

Meetings in the format of the Afghanistan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Contact Group are impossible without recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan by SCO member states, a source in the organization told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Meetings in the format of the Afghanistan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Contact Group are impossible without recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan by SCO member states, a source in the organization told Sputnik.

"The contacts of the SCO-Afghanistan group provide for equal co-chairmanship at the level of deputy ministers of the representative of the SCO chairmanship state and Afghanistan. Therefore, at this stage, the question of who will be the co-chairman on the Afghan side remains open, given the position of the SCO member states regarding the current interim government in Afghanistan and the recognition of the prospects.

(This depends) on the resolution of this issue, because how are we going to get together?" the source said.

According to him, the SCO member states are currently developing a common position.

"This may be an event on the preparation of a meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group," the source added.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia May Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Government

Recent Stories

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Forei ..

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Foreign Policy, Defense Chiefs

3 minutes ago
 Qatar expecting full house for debut F1 grand prix ..

Qatar expecting full house for debut F1 grand prix: motorsports chief

3 minutes ago
 Training for focal persons on Good Governance Fram ..

Training for focal persons on Good Governance Framework, Data reporting conclude ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete sol ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris on Blac ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for in ..

Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for innovative technology based solu ..

9 minutes ago
 Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at E ..

Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.