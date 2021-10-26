SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recognition of Taliban Government - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Meetings in the format of the Afghanistan-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Contact Group are impossible without recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan by SCO member states, a source in the organization told Sputnik.

"The contacts of the SCO-Afghanistan group provide for equal co-chairmanship at the level of deputy ministers of the representative of the SCO chairmanship state and Afghanistan. Therefore, at this stage, the question of who will be the co-chairman on the Afghan side remains open, given the position of the SCO member states regarding the current interim government in Afghanistan and the recognition of the prospects.

(This depends) on the resolution of this issue, because how are we going to get together?" the source said.

According to him, the SCO member states are currently developing a common position.

"This may be an event on the preparation of a meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group," the source added.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.