SCO Against Interference in Internal Affairs Under Countering Terrorism Pretext - Document

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are against any interference in the internal affairs of states under the pretext of countering terrorism and extremism, according to the Samarkand declaration.

"Member states note the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of states under the pretext of countering terrorism and extremism, as well as the unacceptability of using terrorist, extremist and radical groups for personal gain," the document read.