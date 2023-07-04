Open Menu

SCO Against Protectionist Actions, Trade Restrictions Threatening Economy - Declaration

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will oppose protectionist actions and trade restrictions that threaten the global economy and the multilateral trading system, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"The member states ... will ...

oppose protectionist actions and trade restrictions that are contrary to the principles of the World Trade Organization, undermine the multilateral trading system and threaten the global economy," the declaration read.

The member states also intend to promote the development of an open world economy, ensure fair market access, and uphold the multilateral trading system, the document added.

