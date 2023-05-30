UrduPoint.com

SCO Anti-Terrorist Body Sees Boost In Contacts With Belarus's State Security Committee, EU

Published May 30, 2023

The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) said on Monday that it has noted a boost in contacts with the Belarusian KGB (the State Security Committee) ahead of the country's accession to the SCO, as well as with the European Union

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) said on Monday that it has noted a boost in contacts with the Belarusian KGB (the State Security Committee) ahead of the country's accession to the SCO, as well as with the European Union.

Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzaev met with First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian KGB Maj. General Sergey Terebov in Tashkent on Monday at the SCO RATS headquarters to discuss current bilateral cooperation as well as future cooperation "in the wake of Belarus's upcoming accession to the SCO."

"The parties have positively assessed the energized contacts (between them) and the constructive nature (of those contacts)," the SCO RATS said in a statement.

The parties emphasized the importance of wider cooperation in fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their forms and displays as well as of more systematic work in key focus areas, the SCO RATS added.

The organization also said that it has noted mutual interest in contacts between the SCO RATS and the EU for a strengthened security and peace in the region.

On Monday, Mirzayev also met with Terhi Hakala, the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, at her request.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest for further bilateral cooperation. In addition, the parties noted the high level of mutual contacts aimed at strengthened security and peace in the region," the SCO RATS said.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.

