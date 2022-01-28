SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure Urges Bishkek, Dushanbe to Find Compromise Over Border Issues

The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) called on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday to find a compromise over their border issues

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) called on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday to find a compromise over their border issues.

On Thursday, the Kyrgyz border service reported a shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards. According to Bishkek, the Tajik side used grenade launchers and mortars. The cause of the conflict was the blocking of the highway connecting the Kyrgyz cities of Isfana and Batken by the Tajik military.

The clashes lasted for several hours until the sides announced a full cessation of hostilities on the border.

"The Executive Committee of the SCO RATS expresses concern about the new escalation of tension on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, considers the use of weapons, a threat to life and health of citizens, to be unacceptable," the RATS said in a statement, calling the sides to "bilateral responsible cooperation on a compromise solution of the entire range of border problems exclusively through diplomatic means."