UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO, BRICS Summits To Be Relocated Due To High Number Of Participants - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

SCO, BRICS Summits to be Relocated Due to High Number of Participants - Putin

MAGNITOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS will be held in St. Petersburg, while Chelyabinsk, the city initially designated to host them, will instead accommodate a number of other events within Russia's chairmanship in these organizations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with acting Chelyabinsk Region governor Aleksei Teksler.

"We planned [to hold] two large international events in Chelyabinsk: the SCO and BRICS [summits]. We have already assumed chairmanship in one of this organizations [the SCO] and will assume chairmanship in the other one next year. But due to the increased number of participants of these events we have to hold them in two cities. We will hold a number of events in Chelyabinsk, but the summit itself will be held in St. Petersburg," Putin said.

He added that the funds, initially allocated for Chelyabinsk to prepare for the summits, will be used toward its urban development.

Teksler, in turn, thanked him for maintaining the budgetary allocations to Chelyabinsk, saying they will be invested in social welfare, construction of roads, refurbishment of the airport and other buildings.

"I believe we will host another state-level international event in the future. The important thing now is that Chelyabinsk will remain one of the Russian chairmanship platforms in the SCO and BRICS. We will host almost thirty events and thousands of people. It is important that funds are maintained, and we will indeed invest them in developing the infrastructure, in fact, we already do," he added.

Russia assumed chairmanship in the SCO in June. The SCO, established in 2001, initially included China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as permanent members. India along with Pakistan were granted status of the organization's full members in June 2017. The group's key goals include cooperation in the area of international security and counterterrorism.

The BRICS group, founded in 2006, comprises five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In 2019, the chairmanship of the group is held by Brazil.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Governor Russia China Shanghai Vladimir Putin Chelyabinsk St. Petersburg Uzbekistan Brazil Tajikistan South Africa Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan June 2017 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Airport

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

1 hour ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

1 hour ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

1 hour ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

1 hour ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

1 hour ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.