SCO Calls For Compliance With Convention Banning Chemical, Biological Arms - Declaration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states called for fully complying with the convention that ban the development, production and stockpiling of biological and chemical weapons, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Member states emphasize the importance of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BWC) as one of the pillars of the global security architecture. They emphasize the need for strict adherence to the BWC, including through the adoption of a protocol to the convention that provides for an effective verification mechanism," the declaration read.

The SCO also stressed the importance of "destroying all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons as soon as possible," the document added.

