SCO Calls Uzbekistan Constitution Referendum Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The monitoring mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization recorded no procedural violations at the recent constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan, the head of the Beijing-based regional bloc said Monday.

"We did not record any violations of legal norms. The mission considers the referendum to be fair, transparent and democratic," SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming of China told a news briefing in Tashkent.

The head of the eight-nation security and development organization, which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, praised Uzbekistan for holding to the commitments it made to international partners.

The Central Asian nation's electoral body put the turnout at the Sunday polls at almost 85%, with more than 90% voting for constitutional changes. The amendments seek to extend the presidential term from five to seven years and enhance the legislative and judicial branches.

