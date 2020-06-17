SCO Chief Warns Risk of COVID-19 Resurgence Remains High on National, Global Levels

The threat of a repeated spread of the coronavirus remains high at both the national and global levels, Vladimir Norov, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) secretary-general, said on Wednesday

"There is a threat of the repeated spread of COVID-19 infection at the national, regional and global levels. According to the majority of prominent scientists and experts, an epidemic of the new infectious disease may happen again in the future," Norov said during consultations with the SCO services in charge of ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare.

According to the official, it is necessary to enhance interaction between the heads of such services in order to swiftly respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks and implement measures to fight the pandemic.

"It is high time and important to adopt, within the framework of the upcoming SCO summit in St. Petersburg, a comprehensive plan of action by the SCO member states prepared by the Russian side to counter epidemic threats in our organization's space," Norov said.

The secretary-general added that the organization had already prepared and sent proposals to interested parties.

In addition, the SCO member states are currently working on a memorandum of understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Russian President's Special Envoy to the SCO, Bakhtier Khakimov, in turn, noted that "no one expected" that the organization's plans for the Russian presidency would be so drastically adjusted amid the pandemic.

"We had to postpone the dates of the SCO summit to the fall, much of what we planned to implement in the in-person format was changed to the new video conferencing mode, respectively. The current situation is not only a test for health care systems but for the SCO as well ... I am convinced that the SCO platform will be able to contribute to the formation of a new world order, which will be based on equal security, sustainable development and mutual support," Khakimov said.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 434,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.9 million.