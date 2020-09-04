UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO, CIS, CSTO To Hold 1st Joint Counterterrorism Drills During Kavkaz-2020 Exercise

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

SCO, CIS, CSTO to Hold 1st Joint Counterterrorism Drills During Kavkaz-2020 Exercise

The defense ministers of CIS, SCO and CSTO member-states have agreed to expand the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and hold the first ever joint drills as part of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command exercise later this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The defense ministers of CIS, SCO and CSTO member-states have agreed to expand the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and hold the first ever joint drills as part of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command exercise later this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"It was proposed to work through joint tasks on combating terrorism at the end of September during the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-staff exercise," Shoigu said following his talks with the counterparts from the CIS, SCO and CSTO member-states.

The minister has not specified the format of the drills at this point.

Related Topics

Russia September Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

NEPRA to investigate electrocution cases in Karach ..

1 minute ago

K-Electric BoDs meeting likely to be held on Monda ..

1 minute ago

Another case of polio reported in Balochistan

1 minute ago

DC for establishment of Shelter home at DHQ on per ..

2 minutes ago

EU Spokesman Says Sanctions on Belarus, Possibly L ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Souther ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.