SCO, CIS, CSTO to Hold 1st Joint Counterterrorism Drills During Kavkaz-2020 Exercise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The defense ministers of CIS, SCO and CSTO member-states have agreed to expand the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and hold the first ever joint drills as part of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command exercise later this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"It was proposed to work through joint tasks on combating terrorism at the end of September during the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-staff exercise," Shoigu said following his talks with the counterparts from the CIS, SCO and CSTO member-states.

The minister has not specified the format of the drills at this point.