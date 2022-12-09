UrduPoint.com

SCO, CIS Defense Ministers Sign Communique On Consolidated Approaches To Security - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SCO, CIS Defense Ministers Sign Communique on Consolidated Approaches to Security - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The heads of the defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries signed a joint communique following a meeting in Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Following the meeting, a joint communique was adopted reflecting consolidated approaches to solving common security problems," Shoigu said.

The minister added that the participants exchanged views on issues of international security and maintaining regional stability, as well as further cooperation in the military sphere.

