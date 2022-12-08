UrduPoint.com

SCO, CIS Member States Defense Ministers To Meet In Moscow On Friday - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The defense ministers of the SCO and CIS member states will hold a meeting in Moscow on December 9, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On December 9, 2022, a meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of the SCO member states and the CIS member states will be held in Moscow.

In accordance with the agenda, the parties will exchange views on international and regional security issues, further strengthen cooperation in the field of defense, and discuss issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

