SCO Committed to Creating Fair World Order - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is committed to creating a fair and just world order with the central role of the United Nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Our organization is firmly committed to building a truly just and multipolar world order.

A world order based on international law, on the universally recognized principles of mutually respectful cooperation of sovereign states with the central coordinating role of the United Nations," Putin told the SCO summit.

The president added that Russia supports the SCO's draft joint declaration, which "reflects consolidated approaches to international issues."

Putin also said that Russia supports granting SCO membership to Belarus.