- Home
- World
- News
- SCO conference highlights Pakistan's regional, int’l importance: Professor Cheng Xizhong
SCO Conference Highlights Pakistan's Regional, Int’l Importance: Professor Cheng Xizhong
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Professor Cheng Xizhong on Monday emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, noting its role in promoting Pakistan’s standing within the region and internationally
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Professor Cheng Xizhong on Monday emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, noting its role in promoting Pakistan’s standing within the region and internationally.
He, in a statement, underscored Pakistan's recognition by the SCO member states, with nine heads of government attending the event, showcasing the country's pivotal role in the organization.
Addressing concerns regarding Pakistan’s security, Professor Cheng said the successful organization of the event in Islamabad signals the capability of Pakistan’s security forces, further bolstering Islamabad's image as a secure city.
He said Pakistan, as a growing emerging economy, is continuing to demonstrate its importance in regional and global affairs through platforms like the SCO.
He stressed the importance of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, mutual trust, equality, and respect for diversity, urging that bilateral issues should not impact the collective cooperation within the SCO.
On China-Pakistan relations, Professor Cheng highlighted the close ties between the two countries, lauding their cooperation across political, economic, and military fields.
He also praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a transformative initiative for Pakistan's development, noting its contribution to infrastructure and energy projects, which have significantly boosted the nation's economy.
He concluded by advocating for stronger China-Pakistan defense and counter-terrorism cooperation, noting the two nations' shared commitment to regional peace and stability.
He expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan would continue to play a vital role in fostering economic prosperity and ensuring peace in the region.
APP/rkg-asg
Recent Stories
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its ..
New Polio case reports from Quetta
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of m ..
More Stories From World
-
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt17 minutes ago
-
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end2 minutes ago
-
Stocks shrug off China disappointment but oil slides17 minutes ago
-
Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova4 hours ago
-
French government wants new immigration law in 20254 hours ago
-
French government wants new immigration law in 20254 hours ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality6 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results6 hours ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality7 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon7 hours ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality5 hours ago
-
Nepali teenager hailed as hero after climbing world's 8,000m peaks7 hours ago