(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Professor Cheng Xizhong on Monday emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, noting its role in promoting Pakistan’s standing within the region and internationally

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Professor Cheng Xizhong on Monday emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, noting its role in promoting Pakistan’s standing within the region and internationally.

He, in a statement, underscored Pakistan's recognition by the SCO member states, with nine heads of government attending the event, showcasing the country's pivotal role in the organization.

Addressing concerns regarding Pakistan’s security, Professor Cheng said the successful organization of the event in Islamabad signals the capability of Pakistan’s security forces, further bolstering Islamabad's image as a secure city.

He said Pakistan, as a growing emerging economy, is continuing to demonstrate its importance in regional and global affairs through platforms like the SCO.

He stressed the importance of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, mutual trust, equality, and respect for diversity, urging that bilateral issues should not impact the collective cooperation within the SCO.

On China-Pakistan relations, Professor Cheng highlighted the close ties between the two countries, lauding their cooperation across political, economic, and military fields.

He also praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a transformative initiative for Pakistan's development, noting its contribution to infrastructure and energy projects, which have significantly boosted the nation's economy.

He concluded by advocating for stronger China-Pakistan defense and counter-terrorism cooperation, noting the two nations' shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

He expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan would continue to play a vital role in fostering economic prosperity and ensuring peace in the region.

APP/rkg-asg