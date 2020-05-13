SCO Confirms Commitment to Joint Response to Pandemic - Lavrov

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) and taking into consideration the decisions made by global associations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) and taking into consideration the decisions made by global associations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed daily lives of global citizens, also producing a significant impact on the international relations, the diplomat noted at a press conference, held after SCO foreign ministers' talks.

"The situation is, of course, a serious challenge for every country, for inter-state structures and inter-state relations, and it certainly presents a challenge for the SCO.

The member countries of the organization reaffirmed their commitment to the collective search for answers to this challenge. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolute joint effort to combat COVID-19.

It is a coordinated universal action under the auspices of the United Nations, under the auspices of the effort made by the WHO, and certainly taking into account the decisions made within the framework of the G20 and through other associations," Lavrov said.

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 4.3 million, with the death toll exceeding 292,000.