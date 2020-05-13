UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Confirms Commitment To Joint Response To Pandemic - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:41 PM

SCO Confirms Commitment to Joint Response to Pandemic - Lavrov

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) and taking into consideration the decisions made by global associations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) and taking into consideration the decisions made by global associations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed daily lives of global citizens, also producing a significant impact on the international relations, the diplomat noted at a press conference, held after SCO foreign ministers' talks.

"The situation is, of course, a serious challenge for every country, for inter-state structures and inter-state relations, and it certainly presents a challenge for the SCO.

The member countries of the organization reaffirmed their commitment to the collective search for answers to this challenge. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolute joint effort to combat COVID-19.

It is a coordinated universal action under the auspices of the United Nations, under the auspices of the effort made by the WHO, and certainly taking into account the decisions made within the framework of the G20 and through other associations," Lavrov said.

The global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 4.3 million, with the death toll exceeding 292,000.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Resolute Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA to bring back stranded Pakistanis back from Sp ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stresses SCO ..

7 minutes ago

England's Buttler hopes enforced virus break prolo ..

7 minutes ago

China urges India to refrain from taking any compl ..

12 minutes ago

Austria Unlikely to Soon Open Borders With Italy - ..

4 minutes ago

WAPDA signs agreement with Power China-FWO for con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.