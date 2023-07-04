SCO Cooperation Developing Well Despite Global Challenges - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has developed successfully despite the unfavorable global economic situation, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said on Tuesday.

"Despite the unfavorable global economic situation, trade and economic interaction and practical cooperation in the SCO have developed successfully," Zhang said at the opening of the summit of the SCO Heads of State Council (HSC).

Zhang noted that cooperation in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, science and technology, energy, transportation, interconnectivity, digital technology and other areas continued to gain momentum. He added that since the last SCO summit in Samarkand, security cooperation has been strengthened to combat the "three forces of evil" ” drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and cybercrime.

"Humanitarian exchanges are becoming more diverse and new cooperation mechanisms are being created ” in the areas of start-ups and innovation, traditional medicine and poverty reduction. Interaction with observers, dialogue partners and international organizations is steadily expanding and enriching," Zhang said.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as members in 2017, and Iran on June 4.