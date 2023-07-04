Open Menu

SCO Cooperation Developing Well Despite Global Challenges - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SCO Cooperation Developing Well Despite Global Challenges - Secretary General

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has developed successfully despite the unfavorable global economic situation, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said on Tuesday.

"Despite the unfavorable global economic situation, trade and economic interaction and practical cooperation in the SCO have developed successfully," Zhang said at the opening of the summit of the SCO Heads of State Council (HSC).

Zhang noted that cooperation in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, science and technology, energy, transportation, interconnectivity, digital technology and other areas continued to gain momentum. He added that since the last SCO summit in Samarkand, security cooperation has been strengthened to combat the "three forces of evil" ” drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and cybercrime.

"Humanitarian exchanges are becoming more diverse and new cooperation mechanisms are being created ” in the areas of start-ups and innovation, traditional medicine and poverty reduction. Interaction with observers, dialogue partners and international organizations is steadily expanding and enriching," Zhang said.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as members in 2017, and Iran on June 4.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology Iran Russia China Agriculture Shanghai Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan June 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

22 minutes ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

38 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

44 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

53 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

1 hour ago
Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

2 hours ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago

More Stories From World