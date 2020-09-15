UrduPoint.com
SCO Council Of National Coordinators Discuss Draft Documents For Upcoming SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of National Coordinators held in-depth discussions on essential topics of the upcoming SCO summit and coordinated the drafts of the final documents and decisions that would be submitted to the Heads of State Council

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of National Coordinators held in-depth discussions on essential topics of the upcoming SCO summit and coordinated the drafts of the final documents and decisions that would be submitted to the Heads of State Council.

The national coordinators met recently in Moscow exchanged views on the draft documents aimed at strengthening the SCO countries' interaction in the development of remote and rural areas in the digital era, the improvement of road transport management, legal assistance and liaison in civil and criminal cases, said a press release issued by SCO Secretariat here on Tuesday.

They coordinated the heads of state's statements on the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in WWII, on cooperation in the field of international information security, and on combating drug trafficking and the proliferation of terrorist and extremist ideologies, including online.

The coordinators focused on the draft of the Action Plan for the Implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2025.

They paid special attention to the further development of the SCO's international ties.

In this connection they discussed the draft memorandums on cooperation with the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Eurasian Economic Commission and the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

The national coordinators also discussed the current SCO activities and the decisions they adopted were included into the meeting's final protocol.

