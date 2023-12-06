Open Menu

SCO Council Of National Coordinators Meeting Ends In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of National Coordinators was held at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming spoke at the opening. The meeting included over 20 items on the agenda, according to SCO Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The parties discussed the progress on the key activities of the SCO, issues related to Kazakhstan chairing the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council and the Council of Foreign Ministers, as well as draft documents concerning international cooperation, ways to improve the SCO's performance and other issues.

A final Protocol of the Council of National Coordinators was signed following the meeting.

