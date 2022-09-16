SCO Countries Call for More Effective WTO, Reform of Organization - Samarkand Declaration

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have called for increasing the effectiveness of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and reforming it, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states call for more effective WTO as a key forum for discussing the international trade agenda and adopting the rules of the multilateral trading system," the document read, noting the need for an inclusive reform as soon as possible.