SCO Countries Call for Observance of Chemical Weapons Convention - Samarkand Declaration

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have called for the compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states call for full implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC) as an effective instrument in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation. They stress the importance of the early destruction of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons," the document read.