SCO Countries Confirm Organization Not Directed Against Other States - Final Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have confirmed that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations, according to the declaration signed on Friday after the SCO summit in Samarkand.

"Member states reaffirm that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations and is open to broad cooperation with them in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the SCO Charter and international law, based on consideration of mutual interests and commonality of approaches to solving regional and global problems," the document read.