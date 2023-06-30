Open Menu

SCO Countries May Finalize Signing Of Memorandum On Belarus' Membership In July - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states at the July summit in India may finalize the signing of the memorandum, previously signed by Minsk, on commitments for Belarus to become a member of the organization, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich said on Friday.

"To ensure Belarus' accession to the SCO in an accelerated format, not in two years, but in one year ... We have signed a memorandum on Belarus' commitments to become an SCO member state. The memorandum is expected to be signed by all other participants of the organization during the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, which will be held in July 2023 in India," Ambrazevich said, speaking in the Belarusian parliament.

The deputy minister specified that in order to join the SCO, the Belarusian parliament and all SCO states will have to ratify the memorandum and the country will have to join all the agreements, mentioned in the document. After that, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will send a notification to the SCO members about Minsk's accession and formalize its acceptance of the obligations stipulated in several other treaties.

On Friday, Ambrazevich submitted a bill to the parliament, which provides for consolidation of domestic procedures for 22 such treaties with seven amendments to them, subject to ratification by the Belarusian parliament. The lower house of parliament has adopted the bill.

Namely, the bill proposes to accede to the basic legal documents of the SCO, which ensure the functioning of the organization, including the SCO Charter and the agreement on the establishment and implementation of the SCO budget, as well as treaties on specific areas of cooperation, including the convention on combating terrorism.

"Belarus' accession to these treaties will demonstrate to our partners the real possibility of formalizing Belarus' membership in the shortest possible time if there is the appropriate political will. This will be a clear example when we ask all SCO members to complete the necessary domestic procedures and make a decision on our country's membership as soon as possible," Ambrazevich stressed.

He also said that Belarus considers the SCO to be an important regional organization for combating various threats, and that the accession will allow Belarus to strengthen its position in the international arena.

The deputy minister noted that cooperation with SCO countries on a bilateral basis is developing dynamically.

Belarus is currently an observer at the SCO. The document on the start of the admission of Belarus to the SCO was signed after the summit of the organization in Samarkand, which was held on September 15-16, 2022. In February, President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree approving the memorandum on the obligations of the republic to become an SCO member.

