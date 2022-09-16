(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) consider it important to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states consider it important to sustainably implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program and, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, call on all participants to strictly fulfill their obligations for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the document," the document read.