SCO Day Reception Held In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Day Reception and the presentation of the fifth anniversary of SCO agricultural base initiative held at SCO Secretariat in Beijing.

Addressing the participants, SCO Secretary General, Zhang Ming said that in just 20 years, the organization has grown from regional organization with only six members states to a family of 26 countries, consisting of Member States, Observers and Dialogue Partners.

It is expected that the upcoming summit next month in Astana will welcome Belarus as the tenth Member State, he added.

He said that the SCO provides every member with the opportunity to offer suggestions, seek common ground and explore cooperation.

"This because we have all along adhered to the Shanghai spirit featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for cultural diversity and striving for joint development. This is what defines the SCO and the key to its success," he added.

In his remarks, Governor of Shaanxi Province, Zhao Gang said that in this summer season critical for planting and harvesting. The SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training in Shaanxi has provided great support to SCO family in the past five years.

He said that in terms of technical training, the base has trained more than 4,700 agricultural officials and professional and technical personnel for more than 130 countries, and specially trained more than 300 overseas students from SCO countries.

In terms of demonstration and promotion, 10 overseas agricultural technology parks have been established in SCO countries and more than 110 excellent crop varieties have been tested and demonstrated, covering an area of over 30 million mu, he added.

It is worth mentioning that on June 15, 2001, the heads of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan established the SCO, which over the years has proved its vitality and made an invaluable contribution to strengthening regional security, developing and expanding trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev also spoke on the occasion.

The ambassador, diplomats and officials of the SCO member States, observers and Dialogue partners were present.

