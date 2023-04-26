SCO Defense Ministers to Talk Regional Peace, Fight Against Terrorism on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Defense ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries will meet in New Delhi on April 28 to discuss the regional peace process and fight against terrorism, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"Apart from the member states, two observer countries, Belarus and Iran, will also be participating in the SCO Defense Ministers Meeting on 28 April 2023. The Defense Ministers will discuss among other issues matters concerning regional peace and security, counter terrorism efforts within the SCO and an effective multilateralism," the ministry said.

Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh also intends to hold bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of participating countries on the sidelines of the ministerial, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the SCO pursues a policy based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, equality of all member states and mutual understanding and respect for all member states' opinions.

"India attaches special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. The ongoing engagement with SCO has helped India promote its relations with the countries in the region with which India has shared civilizational linkages, and is considered India's extended neighborhood," the ministry added.

Besides India, the SCO currently comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan's minister of defense is expected to participate in the meeting online.