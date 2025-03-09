SCO Demonstration Area Amplifies International Industrial Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area has become a key platform for deepening international economic cooperation and fostering industrial development among member states, according to Jia Shaoqian, a deputy to the National People's Congress and president of Hisense Group.
"The SCO Demonstration Area serves as a new hub for international collaboration, enhancing trade relations between SCO member states and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries," Jia stated in a recent interview.
Chinese enterprises have intensified capacity cooperation by establishing manufacturing facilities abroad, boosting local employment and industrial upgrades. "In Valjevo, Serbia, where population decline was a long-term issue, investments from Chinese companies, including Hisense, have enabled many Serbian citizens to return home and contribute to local development," Jia explained. "This has bolstered regional economic growth and improved livelihoods."
The SCO Demonstration Area supports businesses expanding internationally through various mechanisms.
Enhanced logistics channels have improved efficiency and reduced costs. "The area has launched over 3,000 international trains, ranking first in China for sea-rail combined transportation volume," Jia noted. Integration with China-Europe freight trains and Qingdao Port's shipping networks further optimizes cross-border trade, CEN reported on Sunday.
Policy support and institutional innovation have facilitated market expansion. The demonstration area's "institutional opening-up" mechanism streamlines cross-border trade procedures, helping enterprises achieve stable growth.
Hisense exemplifies how Chinese companies leverage these platforms for global expansion.
It has exported high-end medical equipment to Indonesia and the UAE, introduced intelligent transportation technology in Southeast Asia, and expanded into Eastern Europe. In Algeria, Hisense partnered with local firms to develop a white goods factory with a production capacity nearing one million units, while an Egyptian television factory is under construction.
"By introducing advanced technology and production expertise, local manufacturing capabilities improve, creating thousands of jobs," Jia emphasized. "Companies enhance localized research, production, and sales while expanding markets to meet demand for high-quality products."
Despite achievements, challenges persist, including technical barriers, supply chain disruptions from geopolitical conflicts, and financial risks from exchange rate fluctuations.
To address these issues, Jia proposed strengthening innovation cooperation, advancing independent core technology, and developing high-end, green solutions to overcome market access restrictions.
Diversifying market layouts is also crucial. "Companies should establish overseas R&D centers and localized production facilities to enhance supply chain resilience and reduce reliance on single markets," Jia suggested.
Looking ahead, emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, energy innovation, and green development offer vast cooperation potential. China's strengths in technology, market scale, and institutional innovation can help member states improve digital infrastructure and bridge the digital divide.
"Through policy incentives, enterprises can drive innovation," Jia concluded. "Cross-national laboratories for AI and energy innovation will foster new cooperation models and applications."
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated40 seconds ago
-
SCO Demonstration Area amplifies international industrial cooperation49 seconds ago
-
US funding cuts threats global efforts to fight tuberculosis, WHO warns21 minutes ago
-
Floods, mass power cuts as wild weather bashes eastern Australia41 minutes ago
-
Greenland's road to independence, explained1 hour ago
-
Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks2 hours ago
-
New LIV CEO O'Neil predicts golf will 'open up again'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update2 hours ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through2 hours ago
-
Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia2 hours ago
-
Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks3 hours ago
-
Syria forces beef up security amid reports of mass killings of Alawites3 hours ago