SCO Deputy SG addresses meeting of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nuran Niyazaliyev addressed the participants of 6th Meeting of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions of the SCO Member States on behalf of the SCO Secretariat.

He set forth the high-priority aspects of cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of the SCO member states, including more effective state administration, the efficient use of resources and efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth, and to fight corruption in the SCO region, according to SCO Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a discussion on integrating new audit technologies by the SCO member states, including those in artificial intelligence and cyber-security. The three-day event was held in India.

The mechanism for meetings of the heads of supreme audit institutions of SCO member states was established in 2010. On 26 July 2010, Moscow hosted the first meeting, as part of this mechanism. In July 2018, the sides approved the Regulations on Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions of the SCO Member States, Observers, and Dialogue Partners.