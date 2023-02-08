UrduPoint.com

SCO Deputy SG Addresses Meeting Of Heads Of Supreme Audit Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 07:26 PM

SCO Deputy SG addresses meeting of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions

Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nuran Niyazaliyev addressed the participants of 6th Meeting of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions of the SCO Member States on behalf of the SCO Secretariat

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nuran Niyazaliyev addressed the participants of 6th Meeting of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions of the SCO Member States on behalf of the SCO Secretariat.

He set forth the high-priority aspects of cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of the SCO member states, including more effective state administration, the efficient use of resources and efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth, and to fight corruption in the SCO region, according to SCO Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a discussion on integrating new audit technologies by the SCO member states, including those in artificial intelligence and cyber-security. The three-day event was held in India.

The mechanism for meetings of the heads of supreme audit institutions of SCO member states was established in 2010. On 26 July 2010, Moscow hosted the first meeting, as part of this mechanism. In July 2018, the sides approved the Regulations on Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions of the SCO Member States, Observers, and Dialogue Partners.

Related Topics

India Corruption Moscow July 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event

Recent Stories

President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including ..

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including Emirate Skills medal winners

42 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th se ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ prog ..

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory buildi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

42 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar urges business commu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.