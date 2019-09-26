UrduPoint.com
SCO Drafts New Trade, Economic Cooperation Program Until 2030 - Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has drafted a new trade and economic cooperation program to be in use until 2030, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has drafted a new trade and economic cooperation program to be in use until 2030, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said on Thursday.

The 18th SCO meeting of ministers responsible for external economic and trade activities began in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent earlier in the day.

"We have drafted a new edition of the multilateral trade and economic cooperation program between the SCO member states until 2030," Norov said in an address to the summit's participants.

Norov added that the program aimed to further increase the trade and investment cooperation between members of the SCO, and also to facilitate the free movement of goods, services and capital via digital technologies.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. The organization's dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

