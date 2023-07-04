Open Menu

SCO Excludes Bloc, Confrontational Approaches To Solving International Issues- Declaration

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) exclude bloc, ideologized and confrontational approaches to solving international problems, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the principles of the SCO Charter, the member states adhere to a line that excludes bloc, ideological and confrontational approaches to solving problems of international and regional development, countering traditional and non-traditional challenges and threats to security," the document read, adding that the SCO countries are in favor of a peaceful settlement of differences between countries through dialogue.

The SCO members also reaffirm their commitment to building a more democratic, just and multipolar world order, the document added.

At the same time, the 10-page document does not have any mention of Ukraine.

