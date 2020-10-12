UrduPoint.com
SCO Expo Delayed After China's Qingdao City Reports New Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

The 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo scheduled to take place from October 16 has been postponed due to the need for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo scheduled to take place from October 16 has been postponed due to the need for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

Qingdao, the host city for the 2020 SCO Expo, in east China's Shandong Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, local media reported.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from October 16 to 18. The city of Qingdao has activated a plan to conduct a citywide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 after new cases were reported.

The National Health Commission of China has also dispatched an expert team to Qingdao to guide virus prevention and control.

Qingdao has reported six new confirmed cases and six new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 since fresh cases emerged in the city over the weekend, the municipal health commission said.

Epidemiological investigations found that the cases were linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital used to treat imported COVID-19 patients.

The city will complete nucleic acid testing in five districts within the next three days, and testing will cover the whole city in five days, according to a notice issued by the municipal health commission, adding that the results will be released in a timely manner.

A total of 132 close contacts have been investigated in the city, of which nine tested positive for COVID-19. All 171 close contacts have been quarantined under observation, and all nucleic acid test results have been negative, the municipal health commission reported on Monday.

The nucleic acid test results of 840 general contacts were negative. A total of 154,815 people, including medical staff, inpatients and escorts in the Qingdao Chest Hospital, have completed nucleic acid tests, all of which were negative.

Another, 75,296 people in the community have completed nucleic acid tests. They all tested negative for the virus.

