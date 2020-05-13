SCO Foreign Ministers, Heads of States Talks in Russia in Summer Still in Plans - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia does not abandon its plans to host the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers and heads of state in the summer, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"For objective reasons, many events had to be postponed to a later date, but we do not refuse to organize them. So far, at the moment, the agreed dates of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow on June 9-10 and the meeting of [SCO] heads of state in St. Petersburg on July 22-23 remain in force," Lavrov said at a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers.

The SCO health ministers will hold talks in the format of a video conference on May 28, Lavrov added.