SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting achieved anticipated goals: Zhang Ming

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General, Zhang Ming on Wednesday expressed complete satisfaction over outcome of SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India last week and said that the meeting had achieved the anticipated goals.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the meeting prepared the groundwork for the upcoming SCO's leaders meeting in New Delhi.

Terming security and development as two wheels of the SCO cart, he said the organization had expanded the outreach for better regional security, like Saudi Arabia's joining of the SCO as a dialogue partner in March.

On expansion of SCO family, he said that the SCO was expanding rapidly as Iran and Belarus were in process of becoming full members. Four countries have applied for dialogue partner.

He said that the SCO had emerged as a role model for the regional peace and international cooperation, adding, "But if you say it is a competitor for other groups or organizations, I think it's a different mindset." Zhang Ming said that cooperation had been embedded in the SCO charter. It will continue to offer opportunities and environment for regional development.

The Secretary General reiterated the key role the SCO played in keeping peace and stability in Eurasia, which was also stressed at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Responding to a question, he brushed aside the impression that China was enhancing its influence in middle East.

He made it clear that the SCO was not a political or military bloc and did not target the third party rather it had been established for economic cooperation.