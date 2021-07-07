SCO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan on July 13-14 - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The latest developments in Afghanistan will be discussed by the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states during their meeting in Dushanbe on July 13-14, Russian President's Special Envoy to the SCO Bakhtier Khakimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Russian official mentioned that Afghanistan is an observer at the SCO and "is constantly on the agenda of the organization."

"The SCO views the conflict in Afghanistan as one of the main factors in the development of the situation and ensuring security throughout the organization's space. Therefore, we will discuss it, of course," Khakimov said.