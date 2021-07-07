UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Afghanistan On July 13-14 - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

SCO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan on July 13-14 - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The latest developments in Afghanistan will be discussed by the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states during their meeting in Dushanbe on July 13-14, Russian President's Special Envoy to the SCO Bakhtier Khakimov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Russian official mentioned that Afghanistan is an observer at the SCO and "is constantly on the agenda of the organization."

"The SCO views the conflict in Afghanistan as one of the main factors in the development of the situation and ensuring security throughout the organization's space. Therefore, we will discuss it, of course," Khakimov said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Dushanbe July Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

38 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

38 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

52 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.