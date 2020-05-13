UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Cooperation Amid Pandemic Via Video Call On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

SCO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Cooperation Amid Pandemic Via Video Call on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will take place on Wednesday via a videoconference, during which the top diplomats will discuss cooperation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair the meeting.

Apart from multilateral cooperation, the agenda of the talks includes the 75th anniversaries of the victory over Nazi Germany and the foundation of the United Nations. The participants will also talk about the upcoming SCO summit in Saint Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 21-23.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Germany Shanghai Petersburg July Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Top

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

9 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

9 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.