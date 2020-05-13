SCO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Cooperation Amid Pandemic Via Video Call On Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will take place on Wednesday via a videoconference, during which the top diplomats will discuss cooperation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair the meeting.
Apart from multilateral cooperation, the agenda of the talks includes the 75th anniversaries of the victory over Nazi Germany and the foundation of the United Nations. The participants will also talk about the upcoming SCO summit in Saint Petersburg, which is scheduled for July 21-23.