UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Foreign Ministers Urge All Sides Of Afghan Conflict To Refrain From Use Of Force

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:12 PM

SCO Foreign Ministers Urge All Sides of Afghan Conflict to Refrain From Use of Force

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have called on all sides of the Afghan conflict to refrain from using force, SCO foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have called on all sides of the Afghan conflict to refrain from using force, SCO foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The two-day SCO Foreign Ministers Council started in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday.

"We urge all parties involved in the conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from using force and actions that could lead to destabilization and unpredictable consequences in the areas of Afghanistan's borders with the SCO member states," the joint statement, released by the Russian foreign ministry on Telegram, read.

SCO foreign ministers advocated "the formation of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, peaceful, democratic and prosperous state," calling peace and stability in the country "one of the main factors in ensuring security in the SCO region.

"

Ministers reiterated the SCO's readiness to further cooperate with Afghanistan to fight terrorism and drug-related crime, as well as counter other threats to the regional security.

"We confirm the position of the SCO member states that there is no alternative to the settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan but through political dialogue and the implementation of an inclusive peace process by the Afghans themselves and under the leadership of the Afghans themselves," the statement read.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Shanghai Dushanbe Lead Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

Tahmin Ghandapur, Sahir declared fastest Athletes ..

41 seconds ago

Sewerage system being activated in city: WASA VC

43 seconds ago

Over 6.549 mln tons of wheat stocks available for ..

44 seconds ago

45 students of Sanatzar get certificates

47 seconds ago

PTI govt takes innovative steps for country's upli ..

4 minutes ago

696,337 people vaccinated against Corona in Faisal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.