SCO Grew Into Rather Serious, Multifaceted Organization - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has developed into a rather serious and multifaceted organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster, released on Thursday.

"[SCO] was created and after it, it became known in the course of its work, that the tasks that it aims to achieve and the tasks that it settles are attractive to other regional countries, too. That is why, a lot of countries ... have joined it in some form.

Thus, the SCO has become a rather serious and multifaceted regional organization," Putin said.

SCO, established in 2001, initially included China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as permanent members. India and Pakistan were granted status of the organization's full members in June 2017. The group's key goals include cooperation in international security and counterterrorism.

The organization is holding a summit in Bishkek on Thursday and Friday.