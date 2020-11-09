SCO Heads of combating drug trafficking meeting held

The 10th meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking of SCO Member States took place via video conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 10th meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking of SCO Member States took place via video conference.

U. F. Hayat from the Ministry of Narcotics Control of Pakistan, Ma Yangchun from the State Anti-Drugs Committee of China, Ms. B. Radhika, Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, India, Tlegen Matkenov from the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, Bakyt Matmusayev from the Interior Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Murtazo Haydarzoda from the Narcotics Control Agency, subordinated to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Olim Narzullayev from the National Information-and-Analytical Centre for Narcotics Control, subordinated to the Government of Uzbekistan attended the meeting, according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here.

Police Major General Kirill Smurov, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Russian Interior Ministry, and Bakhtiyor Khakimov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the SCO, greeted the participants on behalf of the presiding Russian party.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the narcotics situation in SCO member states, prospects for expanding international cooperation in countering illicit narcotic drug trafficking and measures to expand practical cooperation between narcotics control agencies of SCO member states in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, amended by the 1972 Protocol, the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances and the 1988 UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

They underscored the unshakeable nature of the three basic UN conventions and noted that the documents were the cornerstone of the international narcotic drugs control system.

The participants voiced concern over the steadily increasing production of narcotic drugs that seriously threaten regional and international security and stability.

They also highlighted new narcotic drugs production trends, such as an increase in the share of synthetic drugs and the relocation of heroin laboratories from Afghanistan.

They confirmed the fact that the use of modern information and telecommunications technologies and electronic financial tools for criminal purposes continued to have a negative impact on national, regional and global security.

The participants gave a high assessment of the 2019 and 2020 International Anti-Drug Operation Spider Web. They voiced their readiness to expand practical counter-narcotic cooperation between the competent authorities of SCO member states in the bilateral and multilateral formats.