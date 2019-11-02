UrduPoint.com
SCO Heads Of Governments' Next Meeting To Be Held In India - Uzbek Prime Minister

SCO Heads of Governments' Next Meeting to Be Held in India - Uzbek Prime Minister

The next meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states' heads of governments will be held in India, which will chair the council for the first time, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said on Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The next meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states' heads of governments will be held in India, which will chair the council for the first time, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov said on Saturday.

"We agreed that the next council meeting of the SCO member states' heads of governments will be held in India, which will chair our organization's Council of Heads of Government for the first time," Aripov said at the SCO meeting in Tashkent.

He congratulated the Indian partners on "accepting this responsible mission."

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also includes four observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization's dialogue partners.

