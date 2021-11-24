SCO Heads of Governments to Meet in Kazakhstan on Thursday - New Delhi

UrduPoint.com

Prime ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on November 25, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Prime ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on November 25, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The 20th Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on 25 November 2021 in Nur-Sultan in virtual format under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

The summit will discuss the SCO trade and economic agenda, as well as the annual budget. Besides the heads of SCO governments, the meeting will gather the representatives of observer states of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia; SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov; Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Yevgeny Sysoyev; and other guests, according to the ministry.

The SCO includes eight member states - India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

