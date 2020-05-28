SCO Health Ministers to Hold Video Conference on COVID-19 Response on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will convene a meeting in the format of a video conference on Thursday to discuss the current developments of the coronavirus pandemic as well as further steps to fight the disease.

The meeting is built upon the previous online meeting held on April 1, during which medical experts of the member states agreed to form a consolidated document summarizing their COVID-19 experiences, while the SCO Secretariat proposed establishing a coordination council to focus on coronavirus response efforts.

The SCO was established in 2001. The intergovernmental organization comprises eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.