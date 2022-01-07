UrduPoint.com

SCO Hopes For Prompt Stabilization Of Situation In Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 07:37 PM

SCO Hopes for Prompt Stabilization of Situation in Kazakhstan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hopes for an early stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, restoration of law and order, and public order in the country, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hopes for an early stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, restoration of law and order, and public order in the country, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Friday.

"We hope for an early stabilization of the situation, restoration of law and order, and public security in the country, and ensuring the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people of Kazakhstan," the official said in a statement.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is closely watching events in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expresses concerns over street unrest and illegal actions. We recognize the timeliness of the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to normalize the situation in the country and establish a peaceful dialogue as part of the constitutional and legal framework," the official said.

Related Topics

Law And Order Shanghai Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

2 hours ago
 Fine imposed on shopkeepers on profiteering

Fine imposed on shopkeepers on profiteering

1 minute ago
 Two injured in gas leakage explosion

Two injured in gas leakage explosion

1 minute ago
 5 dead, 790 injured in 741 accidents in Punjab

5 dead, 790 injured in 741 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.