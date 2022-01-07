SCO Hopes for Prompt Stabilization of Situation in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hopes for an early stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, restoration of law and order, and public order in the country, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hopes for an early stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, restoration of law and order, and public order in the country, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said on Friday.

"We hope for an early stabilization of the situation, restoration of law and order, and public security in the country, and ensuring the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people of Kazakhstan," the official said in a statement.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is closely watching events in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expresses concerns over street unrest and illegal actions. We recognize the timeliness of the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to normalize the situation in the country and establish a peaceful dialogue as part of the constitutional and legal framework," the official said.