SCO Leaders Confirm They Believe Syrian Crisis May Only Be Settled Through Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:12 PM

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders confirm the position that there is no alternative to resolving the situation in Syria through dialogue based on ensuring Syria's sovereignty, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders confirm the position that there is no alternative to resolving the situation in Syria through dialogue based on ensuring Syria's sovereignty, according to the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council.

"The Member States reaffirm their common stance on the lack of alternatives to Syria settlement through dialogue on the basis of ensuring sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country," the document says.

